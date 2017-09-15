Bristol Craft Beer Festival returns to Motion from 15 – 17 September, and over 25 of the worlds’ best craft breweries will be in attendance… Here are a few you really should check out.

Lost and Grounded

One of Bristol’s newest and most exciting breweries, Lost and Grounded have only been around since 2015 but in that short space of time they’ve produced some beer-based magic. Festival goers can sample their renowned Keller Pils across each session, or perhaps the Ciel Rouge Red Rye Ale, which was a collaboration brew with the talented Burning Sky brewery.

Left Handed Giant

Part of the East Bristol craft brewers massive, Left Handed Giant have quickly become a Bristol institution since they first opened back in 2015. LHG will be pouring up a variety of beverages across the weekend, including their Cheeseburger Cavalry IPA and Black Angus Milk Stout, as well as Duet PA and Flanders Sour Red Ale. During Saturday night and Sunday’s daytime session they’ll be serving up their BA Sour Saison.

Moor Beer

Like a lovely, hoppy phoenix, Moor Beer was reborn in 2007 when Californian Justin Hawke purchased the business and created what is now one of the finest breweries in the world. The first craft brewery to be accredited by CAMRA for cask, keg bottle and can, Moor Beer is always a wise choice. These guys will be offering up plenty of options from session IPAs to wheat beers, red and smokey ryes and even a Dunkle Weisse – that’s dark wheat for non German speakers.

Wild Beer

The guys and girls at Wild Beer are an imaginative bunch and they are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to brewing. Their use of unlikely ingredients and alternative methods has led to some interesting creations and visitors to Bristol Craft Beer Festival can wet their whistle on The Tepache Pineapple Sour; Jambo, a raspberry and chocolate stout; Of The Sea, their now renowned lobster bisque beer and the hotly anticipated The Blend ’17 – all up for grabs this weekend.

Deya

One of the newest breweries to hit the craft beer scene, these guys picked up the ‘Best New Brewer in the UK’ award at the Ratebeer Best Awards in the States. Experimental and creative, Deya brew deliciously hazy and juicy IPAs; sample their Steady Rolling Man Pale Ale on Friday night, Lemon Soda Gose during Saturday day time, the Waterfall DIPA on Saturday night and the Into The Haze IPA during the Sunday day session.

The Kernel

One of London’s finest breweries, The Kernel is making the relatively short trip along the M4 to Bristol. Located in Bermondsey, and headed up by Evin, the team produce some truly outstanding beers as one of the few breweries who don’t have a core range of beers, instead opting to brew with whatever takes their fancy. Different beers for each session of the festival will keep things fresh, but if you can make it on Saturday you’re in for a treat with their Table Beer Light Pale and Export India Porter. Then in the evening they’ll be bringing out the IPA Mosaic and Raspberry Sour BA Saison.

Tempest Brewing Co.

Arguably one of Scotland’s finest breweries, Tempest was created by Scotsman Gavin and New Zealander Annika while they were working together in British Columbia in the late ’90s. Using his experience as a chef, Gavin set about creating great beers with impeccable flavour profiles. At this weekend’s festival, attendees can get a taste of what Tempest is all about. If you’re visiting the Friday evening session, you have to try their Marmalade on Rye, a deliciously decadent double IPA with a slightly naughty 9% abv.

Lervig

Lervig are quite possibly one of the most hotly anticipated breweries to be attending this year’s festival and they’re coming to Bristol all the way from the Fjords of Norway. Headed up by friend of the festival Mike Murphy, Lervig have an incredible reputation for making incredible beers. Across the weekend they’ll be pouring up their Hazy Days and Tasty Juice New England IPAs; but if you want something a bit special, on Saturday and Sunday they’ll be serving up their whopping Big Ass Ass Money Stout… Be careful with this one because it’s 17.5% abv…

Brasserie De La Senne

A serious coup for the city, Brasserie De La Senne is involved with Bristol Craft Beer Festival this year – which is exciting indeed. Brewery founder Yvan De Baets and Bernard Leboucq both hail from Brussels and set up Brasserie De La Senne right there in their home city. Be sure to get your hands on their famed Zinnebir Belgian Pale Ale, as well as their Saison Du Meyboom and Brusseleir Hybrid Black IPA.

Mikkeller

Another big player in the global craft beer scene, Mikeller started out back in 2006 as maths and physics teacher Mikkel Borg BjergsØ began to experiment with hops, malt and yeast in his kitchen in Copenhagen. 11 years later, Mikkeller has exported mirco-brewed batches to 40 countries worldwide and is now internationally renowned as one of the most innovative brewers in the world. Mikkeller will be offering a few different brews each session, but we’re excited about the fantastically named Spontantrippleblueberry lambic beer and the two brand new Berliner Weissebeers they’re bringing.

www.bristolcraftbeerfestival.co.uk