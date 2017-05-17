Popular Bristol music festival Love Saves The Day is back in Eastville Park this bank holiday weekend (27 & 28 May) with headliners Little Dragon, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Kate Tempest, Mura Masa, Nao, Crazy P, Shy FX, Bicep, Jamie Jones and Andrew Weatherall topping the bill.

While revellers will find more than 300 acts performing across 10 stages, around which they can move and groove to their heart’s content, the festival has much more to offer besides. We grilled the team to discover a few lesser known, and slightly bonkers activities to get stuck into during the eclectic event…

Make like Livingstone and discover a lost tribe

Brand new for 2017 is The Lost Garden – a forgotten land where festival-goers will encounter a lost civilisation ‘devoted to dance’. This immersive area will be hosted by Bristol’s gay club night ‘Bitch, Please!’ on Saturday and by the Bristol bass-collective ‘Who Cares?’ on Sunday. Top tip: look out for dance ‘battles’ between two tribal factions…

Get spiritual at the Cosmic Launderette

Hidden away in The Lost Garden, this is LSTD’s newest instalment. We won’t spoilt it, but we will declare that only the enlightened will find the path to cleansed chakras, aligned mantras and deep vibrations…

This is how we roll…

Get your skates on and hit the dancefloor for a wheely good time at Bump Roller Disco! With resident DJs from the city’s biggest club nights, the tunes will be pumping while the bodies are a-thumping.

Release your inner Mariah

If you’ve spent years singing to your adoring fans in the shower, you might feel the need to finally release your inner diva and perform on stage (well, in a box actually) at Love Saves The Day. The Horsebox Karaoke is conveniently located next door to The Cocktail Caravan so Dutch courage flows freely.

Feel the burn

Love Saves The Day is privileged to present this year’s only UK outing for Arcadia’s Afterburner. The original Arcadia installation will light up Eastville Park with a flaming spire and exploding lampposts timed to the beats of the DJs burning up the decks within – including Ricardo Villalobos, Craig Richards, Friction and Dimension.

Image © Jake Davis

Gather your dearly beloveds and get hitched

A festival wedding in the Inflatable Church – what better way to cement the bond between you and that gorgeous gal/guy you just met at the bar? Strictly no refunds and no regrets allowed.

Enter the ring for a bout of epic proportions

Count on the outrageous antics of the Dance-Off crew returning to the robot boxing ring (see main image). Get involved in their stand-offs, duels and taunting by showing off your own moves, or just watch the chaos unfold. Not for the faint hearted…

Start the fans, please!

The legendary Brystal Maze – a cult treasure hunt which sees hundreds of people in elaborate fancy dress taking to the streets of Bristol – will pit festival-goers against each other to hilarious effect. Knee deep in nonsense, and with a glittery twinkle in their eyes, teams will race against the clock to complete challenges across the festival site to earn entry to a hidden afterparty with a very special guest.

Total eclipse of the head

Is your hair ’do a bit of a hair ’don’t? Then we hear Total Eclipse of the Head have you covered. They can transform any weary barnets into rockstar locks inspired by your favourite musical legend – whether it’s Karma Chameleon-era Boy George or Kate Bush roaming the Yorkshire Moors, you’ll look like you just stepped out of a time machine.

Eat like kings and queens

With a tasty selection of Bristol’s favourite street food stalls cooking up a feast all weekend, you might well plump for loose fitting clothing over spandex this year… Fill your boots with wraps from Biblos, authentic Indian street food from Gopal’s Curry Shack, next level mac ’n’ cheese from Al-Mac or freshly baked bagels from the award-winning Bagel Boy.

Sunday tickets for Love Saves The Day are now sold out but there are still tickets available for Saturday (£45); lovesavestheday.org

Featured image © Khris Cowley