The annual flash ticket sale across Bath and Bristol launches from Thursday 19 January at 10am and offers up to 50% off shows at arts and culture venues

Now in its sixth year, the 24 hour flash sale has expanded to include Bath for the first time, with the aim to encourage residents and visitors to explore more of both cities.

Shows include:

Othello at Tobacco Factory Theatres, 16 Feb – 1 April

Evelyn Glennie at St George’s Bristol, 17 Feb

Junkyard, Bristol Old Vic, 24 Feb – 18 March

St John Passion by Bath Choral Society, Bath Abbey, 12 April

Not Dead Enough, Bristol Hippodrome, 27 Feb – 4 March

There Will Be Blood, Colston Hall, 7 Feb

Look out for the hashtag #flashtag on social media – all organisations will be using that to promote the offers they have available and host details on their website.

bristololdvic.org.uk; stgeorgesbristol.co.uk; tobaccofactorytheatres.com; atgtickets.com