The annual flash ticket sale across Bath and Bristol launches from Thursday 19 January at 10am and offers up to 50% off shows at arts and culture venues
Now in its sixth year, the 24 hour flash sale has expanded to include Bath for the first time, with the aim to encourage residents and visitors to explore more of both cities.
Shows include:
- Othello at Tobacco Factory Theatres, 16 Feb – 1 April
- Evelyn Glennie at St George’s Bristol, 17 Feb
- Junkyard, Bristol Old Vic, 24 Feb – 18 March
- St John Passion by Bath Choral Society, Bath Abbey, 12 April
- Not Dead Enough, Bristol Hippodrome, 27 Feb – 4 March
- There Will Be Blood, Colston Hall, 7 Feb
Look out for the hashtag #flashtag on social media – all organisations will be using that to promote the offers they have available and host details on their website.
bristololdvic.org.uk; stgeorgesbristol.co.uk; tobaccofactorytheatres.com; atgtickets.com