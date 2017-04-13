The Bristol Magazine has rounded up five ideas to keep the kids entertained in Bristol this Easter weekend, from film screenings to egg hunts

We know the feeling: the kids are home, they’ve got an unlimited supply of chocolate and you need a way to burn off all that energy before they start tying the dog’s ears together. Never fear, we at The Bristol Magazine have come up with five things to do in Bristol this Easter weekend…

The Boxtrolls Outdoor Screening

At-Bristol Millennium Square, Monday 17 April, 12pm-2pm

Grab your favourite woolly jumper, buy a steamy hot chocolate from the At-Bristol Cafe and head over to Millennium Square for a free screening of The Boxtrolls this month. Follow the story of these quirky, mischievous creatures and their human friend Eggs, who ventures above ground in a bid to defeat the villainous Archibald Snatcher. Entrance is free; at-bristol.org.uk

Easter Eggcitement

Berkeley Castle, Sunday 9 – Sunday 23 April, 10am – 4pm

Take a day trip to Berkeley Castle in Gloucestershire and meet dragons with a host of stories and processions, a jester dragon hunt and a range of arts and crafts activities. Then take a tour around the impressive castle grounds and building, from the 12 century Keep to the beautiful Picture Gallery and Medieval larder. Tickets from £6 to £11; berkeley-castle.com

Sweet Treats Workshop and Easter Trail

The Galleries, Thursday 13 – Saturday 15 April, 11am – 4pm

Enjoy a Willy Wonka-style workshop and create your own sweets, take part in a cookie icing session and join Bristol’s Shopping Quarter’s annual Easter Trail – this year with an elephant theme and activities including face painting, and mask making. The events are first come, first serve so make sure to get there early! Entrance is free; galleriesbristol.co.uk

Tackle Wild Wookey

Wookey Hole, time slots available between 9am & 2pm

Staple Somerset family attraction Wookey Hole has launched a new ‘Wild Wookey’ caving course, and although it’s not for the faint hearted (trust us, we tried it!), we reckon it’s a perfect Spring activity for thrill-seeking youngsters. Intrepid explorers will be able to enter the 50,000-year-old caves for a truly unique experience – crawling, climbing and abseiling their way around the labyrinth cave systems, navigating the tranquil River Axe and feeling their way through the darkness. Wild Wookey is suitable for ages 14+, tickets cost £49.99; wookey.co.uk

Image © Mark Burkey

Easter at ss Great Britain

Saturday 8 – Sunday 23 April, 10am-5.30pm

There’s plenty to do at ss Great Britain this Easter: follow the clues and discover the ship’s creepy crawlies for the chance to win a chocolate prize, meet cuddly animals including chicks, lambs, and a donkey and finish the day with tales of adventure, mystery and treasure with the ‘Gold Talks’ storytelling series. All activities are included in the cost of entrance, from £8 to £14; ssgreatbritain.org

Feature image © Carolyn Eaton