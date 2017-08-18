Pupils at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools are today celebrating an outstanding set of A Level results

The two schools gained twice the national average for the top A level grades.

Monmouth School for Boys enjoyed its best results since 2012, with 21% of pupils achieving A* grades, and 55% A* to A.

At Monmouth School for Girls, 17% were A* grades and 54% were A* to A.

Two boys – Sam Sully and Jonathan Chan – achieved a remarkable four A*s in their examinations.

One girl – Amelia Livingstone from Chepstow – was awarded four A*s and is set read maths at Imperial College London.

A total of 76% of the boys were awarded A* to B grades and 28% achieved three or more A to A* grades.

It was a similar success at the girls where a total of 75% were awarded A* to B grades and more than a third (34%) achieved three or more A to A* grades.

The pass rate at Monmouth School for Boys was 100% which showed the dedication and hard work of Sixth Formers and staff.

Sam Sully, who was the lead for a Minecraft project replicating Monmouth School’s historic buildings, sealed a place at Cambridge University with his outstanding four A* grades. Sam, who lives in Monmouth, also ran the school’s hugely successful altitude ballooning club, will read computer science at Robinson College.

Skenfrith’s James Clifton, who was part of the school’s winning Young Rewired State’s Festival of Code competition, achieved three A*s and an A to seal his place to read computer science at Keble College, Oxford University.

The vice-captain of the first VIII rowing team, James Baker, was awarded three As to confirm his place at Oxford University.

James, who lives in Monmouth and was also the leader of the school’s lower strings orchestra, will study classics at Corpus Christi College.

Head boy, Joe Norris, from Bettws Newydd, near Usk, will be studying history at Durham University after being awarded an A* and two As.

Deputy Head Boy, Dan Taylor, who was also captain of the football team, will be reading international management and modern languages at the University of Bath after achieving three A*s and an A.

Dylan Chase was awarded an A* and two As and will study medicine at King’s College London and Harry Wong, from Magor, will also study medicine, heading to Cardiff University after securing three A*s.

Zelig Ho, from Coleford, who was leader of the upper strings orchestra and a tennis captain, will also be reading medicine, at the University of Warwick, having achieved two A*s and two As.

Deputy Head Girl, Kathryn Davies, from Abergavenny, has secured her place at Oxford University, where she will study history, after being awarded two A*s, A and an A* in her Extended Project Qualification.

Head Girl, Amber Dumoitier-Rich, achieved three As and will be reading law at the University of Bristol.

“I am very surprised and over the moon with my results,” said Amber, who lives in St Weonards.

“I woke up at 6am to look at my results online and I ran into my mum’s room screaming because I was so pleased. I am so excited about going to university because I want to be a solicitor.”

Forces boarder Emily Strawbridge was awarded A, B and C and has secured a full rowing scholarship to attend the University of Connecticut in the USA.

Julia Chu achieved A*, B, C and will be taking up a place at the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design.

Bethan Handley, the founder of the Monmouthshire Youth Parliament, achieved two A*s and an A to study English literature at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Dr Andrew Daniel, Headmaster of Monmouth School for Boys, said: “We are particularly pleased that the boys achieved such outstanding academic results while also contributing with great energy and enthusiasm to the many areas of our co-curricular programme.

“We achieved our best set of results in five years – with 55% achieving A* to A grades, and 76% A* to B. These headline statistics are very strong indeed, and something for the boys and staff to be proud of.”

Dr Caroline Pascoe, Headmistress of Monmouth School for Girls, said: “We have achieved a great set of results in the first year of the new linear A levels.

“More than half of all grades were A* to A and over a third of all candidates achieved three or more A to A* grades.

“It is a huge relief when the hard work and dedication of staff and pupils pays off and the girls achieve their personal best, whether that is an A*, A, B or C grade.

“We wish our students every success as they move on to the exciting next stage of their lives.”

To find out more about Monmouth School for Boys visit monmouthschool.org; to find out more about Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for Girls, visit hmsg.co.uk

Featured image: HMSG girls celebrate with headmistress Dr Caroline Pascoe