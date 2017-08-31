Bristol is awash with creativity this month, especially with the Affordable Art Fair returning to Brunel’s Old Station

Bristol’s top graduates, one of the city’s best-known mural artists and even a drawing robot will be showcasing their talents at this year’s Affordable Art Fair from 8 – 10 September. Alongside dozens of returning favourites, the fair will feature seven galleries showing at the Bristol event for the very first time, and those of us visiting will be able to explore works by hundreds of artists from the locale and beyond – on sale for anything between £100 and £6,000.

You might be looking to pick up a piece of AI (artificial intelligence) art – we mean, why wouldn’t you be? If this is the case, we suggest you make a beeline for Paul O’Dowd, who’s going to be creating some pretty special limited edition prints with his experimental drawing robot. Created as part of his research into mimicking complex human drawing and painting gestures in machines, the robot will draw up designs programmed by its creator – who is to be presented at the fair by UWE’s Centre for Fine Print Research alongside Stanley Donwood, who has created prints for Radiohead’s album art since the band’s beginning.

Yeti Over Mount Fuji by Phil Ashcroft

Among the fair’s featured artists could well be the Next Big Thing, with a selection of pieces due to be displayed from UWE’s graduating class – including Josephine Atkinson, whose stylised photographs look at our psychological and sociological relationship with food. Her pieces will be shown alongside installations and sculptures by Connor Lowe and Alice Vaughn, which distort perceptions of scale and strength to explore themes of anxiety and obsession.

Purple Fruit – one of UWE graduate Josephine Atkinson’s stylised photos looking at our

relationship with food

Elsewhere, visitors will be able to pick up works by the fair’s artist-in-residence and local mural artist Alex Lucas (see also p92) whose quirky and distinctive designs can be seen across the city. Perhaps you’ve spotted her seven-metre plesiosaur on Park Row, or seven-foot boxing hare on Stokes Croft? Represented by Clifton Fine Art, Alex will be selling a limited-edition print run of the motif she designed for September’s Great Bristol Half Marathon finisher’s t-shirt – with a portion of the profits going to local charity Studio Upstairs which provides holistic support to people experiencing enduring mental or emotional difficulties.

If you’re heading to the fair in hopes of finding the best in international talent, you’re in luck as European galleries such as Bruno Dahl (from Denmark) are being hosted for the first time, while Capital Art London will share works by a mix of Iran’s most exciting contemporary artists. There’ll also be the chance to take part in hands-on workshops for all ages, attend informative talks and, new for 2017, purchase art from a selection of exhibiting galleries online if you’re unable to attend the fair.

To find out more about the fair visit affordableartfair.com

Featured image © The Peace by Yuki Aruga, presented by Gala Fine Art