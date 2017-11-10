The American Museum in Britain has been named Small Attraction of the Year at the Bristol, Bath & Somerset Tourism Awards.

The American Museum was awarded gold in the Small Attraction of the Year category.

Renowned for its unique collection of decorative arts, the museum takes you on a journey through the history of America, from its early settlers to the twentieth century.

This is the first time the American Museum has won this award.

Jon Ducker, Head of Visitor Experience said, “To be named Small Attraction of the Year is a great honour for everyone who has put so much hard work into making it a reality. The staff and volunteers at the American Museum work tirelessly to ensure we are a fantastic visitor attraction. This award will act as a welcome recognition for all of their efforts.”

Visit: americanmuseum.org