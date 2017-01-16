Jo Ingleby gives us her recipe for Apple and Cinnamon Pancakes with Banana Ice-cream

“This ticks lots of boxes for me when I’m cooking for my children or at work. It is free from refined sugar and also uses up any over ripe bananas and apples that are lurking in the kitchen!” says Jo. “This is a great recipe to encourage children to cook and you can make the pancakes with any soft fruit you fancy; blueberries or peaches are favourites in my house. Coring and peeling the apples give the pancakes a great appearance but with young children it is easier for them to leave the peel on and roughly chop the apples into slices. You can replace the butter with a dairy free alternative and use gluten-free flour.”

Apple and Cinnamon Pancakes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 large apples, peeled, cored and sliced into 1cm rings, or chopped

200g self-raising flour

2 eggs

150ml milk

2 tbsp unsalted butter

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Method

In a large bowl mix together the flour and eggs with a whisk, adding the milk a little at a time. The batter should be really thick so it will need lots of whisking to make it smooth. Heat a large non-stick frying pan and gently melt the butter. Pour the melted butter into the pancake batter (children will need help with this). Mix until the butter has combined with the batter. Place the apple slices in the batter and turn them over with a fork so they are fully coated-you may need to do this in two batches Reheat the frying pan and place as many apple slices as will fit, leaving space between each one. Cook gently for about 3 minutes on each side-they should look golden and puff up slightly. Reheat the pan and cook the rest of the apples in the same way. Sprinkle the finished pancakes with a little cinnamon and serve with a scoop of banana ice cream.

Banana Ice Cream

This is so simple, literally just overripe bananas and no added sugar, gluten or dairy so a perfect pudding to make for children with allergies. Whenever I have overripe bananas I slice them and freeze them in a tub so I’ve got frozen bananas whenever I need them. You can use any powerful blender or juice extractor.

To make ice-cream for 4 people you will need 2 bananas worth of frozen bananas (about 250g frozen weight) Allow the bananas to defrost for 5-10 minutes and make sure the slices are separated. Place the bananas in a blender and whizz until the bananas become creamy and look like ice cream! You may need to push the bananas off the insides of the blender a couple of times. Eat straight away, it melts quickly!