153 Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2RF

Tel: 0117 973 3314

Welsh Back, Harbourside, Bristol BS1 4RR

Tel: 0117 915 6060

Web: aqua-restaurant.com

Since opening in 1998, Bristol’s Aqua restaurants have established themselves as firm favourites with the city’s lovebirds. As the home of great Italian cuisine, the two Bristol restaurants showcase a love of Italy – both its culture and superb food – and express it with the passion of a true romantic. The à la carte menu is fulsome and offers a great variety of dishes from fig and mozzarella salad to breaded calamari and homemade Italian meatballs. Surprisingly, Aqua is also famous for its fabulous Sunday roasts – a perfect hangover cure if ever there was one. Whether dining with your other half or bringing the family along for a quick, delicious pizza, the staff at Aqua will make sure you are well looked after.