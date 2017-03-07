The Other Art Fair will return to the Arnolfini in Bristol from 1 – 3 September, presenting emerging artists, unique pop-up immersive experiences and interactive installations

The Other Art Fair has now opened applications for artists wishing to exhibit at the 2017 show, with 80 places up for the taking. The unique fair offers potential buyers the chance to meet artists face-to-face, so they can learn about an artist’s process and influences before purchasing art.

The accessible nature of The Other Art Fair welcomes an audience of art lovers, 60% of whom are new to the art-buying experience. Artists are chosen by a Selection Committee of art industry experts to ensure a broad range of genres are showcased, including photography, print-making, painting, sculpture, mixed media, ceramics, street art and even taxidermy, with prices starting from £50.

The Other Art Fair Bristol is the sole UK edition outside of London. The inaugural Bristol edition launched in 2015 and the pioneering event now attracts approximately 5,000 visitors across the weekend.

International Fair Development Manager, Sophie Roberts, commented: “Bristol is a fantastic culture-rich city so it’s an obvious place for us to host the fair. The talent pool is huge in the region so we expect high demand for the 80 exhibition places available.”

“We’re really looking forward to the selection process and working closely with our Selection Committee to bring together a diverse mix of artists for visitors to meet over the course of the weekend.”

Artists who exhibited at the 2016 Bristol fair included Bristol’s Alexander Korzer-Robinson and his exquisitely collaged book sculptures; Kristjana S. Williams, whose recent collaborations include Fortnum & Mason, Lulu Guinness and Christian Louboutin; Victoria Young-Jamieson’s stunning abstract coastal landscapes; and Bristol-based Lucy Foakes, who creates quirky ‘POP Craft’ ceramics drawing from modern-day obsession with fame and celebrity.

Each year, the fair also works with a guest artist to produce a limited edition that is sold exclusively at the fair for £50-£100. Previous guest artists for UK editions of the fair have included street artist Ben Eine, documentary photographer Martin Parr, YBA Tracey Emin, taxidermy artist Polly Morgan and British conceptual artist Gavin Turk; the 2017 guest artist will be announced leading up to the September Fair.

The deadline for artist applications is Friday 28th April 2017. Artists can apply by completing the application form at theotherartfair.com.

For up to date news and announcements, follow @TOAF_Bristol on Twitter and @theotherartfair on Instagram and Facebook.