Cooked over an oak-fired asado grill and using dry aged organic beef, burger fans of Bristol have a treat in store as the doors to a new restaurant and takeaway on Colston Street

Asado chef Lucien Gordon has created a menu using high quality ingredients centred on the flavours of the asado wood-fired grill. Burgers are made from a blend of cuts of beef from organic Devon farm Higher Hacknell, paired with South American flavours such as with chimichurri for the Asado burger, with pancetta BBQ onions in the El Don, chunky guacamole and chipotle mayo with a buttermilk fried chicken thigh in the Pollo Libre. Spicy oak-grilled wings with pickled chillies and a coriander, mint and yoghurt dressing also feature thanks to the asado grill.

There will be seasonal specials, sides and vegetarian options such as the Señor Veggie – a buttermilk fried roasted red pepper and mozzarella patty served in a brioche bun with pesto mayo and salad is on the menu. Rosemary chips, courgette fritters with spicy lime mayo, seasonal slaws and salads and puddings complete the menu along with a selection of classic and seasonal cocktails, beers and wines to pair with food.

Lucien, who has moved back to Bristol from London where he was a chef at the renowned burger restaurant Patty & Bun, believes the quality of the ingredients coupled with the flavour from the wood-fired grill will give the city’s burger fans a new taste of South America when it comes to one of Bristol’s favourite foods:

“We’re serious about our burgers, our sides, our sauces, our drinks – everything has had A LOT of thought into how we can get across our passion for quality produce and cooking in what we do. We’ve coupled some of the West Country’s brilliant produce such as the beef and the cheese we’ll use with flavours of a South American influence. I hope the high standard of the ingredients and the awesome flavour that the asado brings to our food will keep people coming back to us. Most important to us it is the quality in every bite and the maximum amount of flavour from the oak-fired asado – that’s what we want to bring to the table in the Bristol.”

The beats on the stereo system at Asado will be specially custom-made by the amazing Bristol speaker company Mini Rig and will be a mixture of old school hip-hop, funk, Bristol bass music and Latin beats. At the back of the restaurant, a selection of works from local artists will be on show and available to buy.

Seating 40 diners with a takeaway station at the front of the 90 Colston Street restaurant, Asado will open 6 days a week, from Friday 16 June.

Tuesday – Thursday: 12noon – 11pm (last orders 10pm)

Friday & Saturday: 12noon – midnight (last food orders 11pm. Open from 6pm on Friday 16 June)

Sunday: 12noon – 10pm (last food orders 9.30pm)

Special opening weekend offer:

From Friday 16 – Sunday 18 June, you can order any burger from the menu just £5 as a special opening offer. *Dine in only

Call 0117 927 9276 to book a table, or visit asadobristol.com