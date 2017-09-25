Local interior designer David Hutton gives us his take on the popular styles of the season, and talks to us about his own recent projects

There are a lot of exciting trends emerging for the season ahead, including some enduringly popular ideas that I’m glad to see are still holding strong. These are some of my favourites, with tips on how to introduce them to your home…

Don’t be afraid to go dark

As we prepare to face the shorter days of winter, introducing dark colours to your home may seem counterintuitive, but the tone of your colour choice is key. A dark but warm red, for example, works well with the new trend for dimmable lighting, which together creates an especially cosy atmosphere to come home to.

Specific colours to look out for are shades of rust, which are going to be big this season. We’re seeing more and more of these shades in both furniture and textile designs.

Mix it up

If creating a setting where everything matches is a top priority for you, then look away now. However, if you’re open to incorporating an eclectic mix of patterns and styles, you’ll be excited and inspired by some of the new ideas coming through this season.

Whether you’re choosing new wallpaper, curtains or furniture covers, the recent trend for mixing patterns throughout a room is a great way to create a truly individual look. Geometric patterns are still huge this year, so if you want to be fully up to date, these are the styles to go for.

Similarly, there’s a real move towards mixing old and new items. Many homes already have their own individual blend of the old and new, but now it’s about a deliberate combination of older items with newer styles. So, that antique vase perched on top of a contemporary sideboard suddenly has a cutting edge feel about it, while that retro mirror above a sleek, modern fireplace looks bang on trend.

Keep it natural

As well as their aesthetic value, homes centred on organic materials such as stone, wood and natural fabrics are also healthier and cleaner energy-wise, which is one of the reasons why I don’t see this trend letting up any time soon.

There are some simple ways to introduce a fresh, natural feel to your space. For example, stone can be used instead of tiles in contemporary kitchens and bathrooms, while stone veneer can also be incorporated into walls, fireplaces and worktops for added personality.

For me, wood is a must in every interior design scheme, as it can totally warm up a room in an instant. Cost-efficient wood types that can be deployed in a natural décor include oak, maple, poplar, elm, and walnut. If you are aiming for a more exotic ambience, however, turn to high-end timbers such as mahogany, teak, and cedar, or spice up your home with the help of voguish custom blinds and shades made from bamboo or rattan.

As with all trends, remember you can have too much of a good thing. For example, too much stone can make a scheme feel cold and uninviting, while too much wood can make your home look like a sauna!

Go with what you love

Above all, while keeping on top of the latest trends in interiors can provide a great source of inspiration for your home, it’s important to always choose themes or pieces that you’re happy to live with. In my opinion, you should go with what makes you feel happy, which will end up being timeless as it’s something you really like.

A few of my projects …

One of my most high-profile projects in Bristol in recent years has been the Cask Store show apartments at Finzels Reach. To help those viewing the apartments to visualise the spaces as a potential home, I created a bold, impactful scheme that echoed the modern design of the development. Dark walls contrasted with bright pops of colourful accessories and furnishings, with further intrigue added through the use of strong patterns and bold shapes.

It was a proud moment for me when David Hutton Interiors won a Highly Commended award for Interior Design at the UK Property Awards in recognition of our work at Finzels Reach.

Venturing a little further afield from my Bristol heartland, I’m particularly excited about a holiday home we’ve just completed in Torcross, Devon. At this six-bedroom holiday home overlooking Start Bay, we’ve introduced a fresh, modern – yet quintessentially English – style throughout. By introducing colour and texture through new furniture, upholstery and wall coverings, every room has been given its own unique personality, with the owner’s existing furniture and accessories sitting perfectly in their new surroundings.

For more information, visit www.davidhuttoninteriors.co.uk or follow on Twitter: @davidjhutton