As university offers start flooding in to Sixth Form students across the country, one Bristol school soars with seven conditional offers to Oxbridge.

Badminton School in Westbury-on-Trym saw 12% of their Upper Sixth students recently achieve offers of a place at either Oxford or Cambridge University, two of the most competitive, high-ranking educational institutions in the world, to study courses in Medicine, Law, Natural Sciences, Fine Art and Architecture.

Mrs Proudman, Director of Higher Education at Badminton, comments: “This is a fantastic achievement that pays testament to the girls’ hard work within the classroom but also outside it. We pride ourselves on offering each of our Sixth Form girls dedicated, personalised higher education guidance and support through programmes including our Opportunities Fair and Oxbridge Mentor Scheme. In future we will continue to add to this offering and currently have a Law Portal coming online.”

Mrs Tear, Headmistress, said: “I am delighted for every one of our Sixth Form girls as they receive offers from some of the top universities in the country and overseas. The huge range in subjects our girls are hoping to study, from Occupational Therapy to Culinary Arts, makes me proud as it demonstrates how the Sixth Form at Badminton supports, encourages and facilitates each student’s individual aspirations. I wish the girls the very best of luck with their forthcoming studies and examinations.”

The prospective Oxford Medics, all of whom live locally in Bristol, follow in the long tradition of Badminton pupils studying medicine at the historic UK university. Recently becoming a hub for ‘The Medic Portal’, an official partner of The Royal Society of Medicine offering prospective students free resources and interview advice, Badminton is proud to be contributing in many ways to our future Medical professionals.

