Barton Hill Festival receives funding and support from national and local organisations ahead of festival forums

Barton Hill Festival is a celebratory family friendly festival of live performance, art, wellbeing and film which takes place on Sunday 29th October 2017 in Barton Hill.

The festival is delivered in partnership with Travelling Light Theatre Company, Barton Hill Settlement and Up Our Street and the programme is packed with a range of performances, culturally diverse activities and food from around the world.

Barton Hill Festival is curated for and by the people, and this April the organisers are holding a festival forum for Bristolians to share ideas and suggestions to help shape the day. The Forum will run from 11.30am – 2pm on Thursday 27th April at the Travelling Light Studio, within Barton Hill Settlement, BS5 0AX.

The partners are also delighted to announce that this, the first Barton Hill Festival will be supported by both The Big Lottery Fund’s Awards For All scheme and Bristol City Council’s Community Festival and Events Fund. This support will go towards the exciting programme of events including: a professional play inspired by Barton Hill’s history, workshops for all ages including drama, craft, well-being, complimentary therapies, singing and dance, storytelling from around the world culminating in a twilight lantern parade by local schools and artists.

There will also be a sensory exploration room for young people with additional needs which will play specially designed films by local film maker Camilla Adams. There really is something for everyone, so this autumn why not join your local community for a fun and inspiring day celebrating the brilliantly diverse people of Barton Hill, Bristol.

Created and delivered by young people, community members and professional artists, Barton Hill Festival will run from 11am to 5pm on Sunday 29th October 2017.

For more information about the festival or the festival forum contact George at george@travellinglighttheatre.org.uk or Anya at anyam@bartonhillsettlement.org.uk