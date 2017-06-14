BBC Local Radio Stations across the West and BBC Points West are broadcasting live musical performances from Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Thursday 15 June as part of BBC Music Day, a UK-wide annual celebration of music that aims to unite communities and generations through their love of music. This year’s theme for BBC Music Day is the ‘Power of Music’ and how it helps health and wellbeing.

Hosted by Southmead Hospital Charity, the performances will see the hospital’s Brunel building atrium filled with the voices of singers brought together by Bristol Plays Music from choirs across the South West. The Bristol Youth Choir will also be performing, as will special guest jazz saxophonist YolanDa Brown – a BBC Music Day ambassador and two-time MOBO winner – and the UWE ReVoice Choir, a community choir for people affected by aphasia.

The massed choir will breathe life into a number of uplifting feel good songs which will be broadcast on BBC Radio Bristol, BBC Radio Gloucestershire, BBC Somerset and BBC Wiltshire between 4:00 – 6:00pm, and on BBC Points West between 6:30 – 7:00pm.

“The theme for this year’s BBC Music Day is the power of music – how it can bring us together, make us feel fantastic and create unforgettable memories,” says Steph Marshall, Head of BBC West. “We are delighted to join forces with Southmead Hospital Charity, Bristol Plays Music and these talented performers from communities across the region to bring this wonderfully harmonious event to our listeners and viewers.”

Southmead Hospital Charity’s head of fundraising Liz Bond says: “We are delighted to be hosting BBC Music Day performances here in our amazing Brunel building. As a charity we support live music projects across the hospital to entertain our patients, visitors and staff. It has been shown that music actually improves recovery rates. We also use music to raise money for North Bristol NHS Trust and we’ve been lucky to have been supported by so many local musicians and choirs.”

Phil Castang, Head of Bristol Plays Music, says: “We are so excited to be involved with BBC Music Day for the third year running. This year we are celebrating the power of music for health and wellbeing with singers of all ages representing 60 choirs from across the South West coming together with our Bristol Youth Choir and the amazing saxophonist YolanDA Brown at Southmead Hospital”

BBC Music Day this year falls right in the middle of the Southmead Hospital Charity’s month-long Great Brunel Buskathon. There are performances in the hospital throughout June by local performers who are ‘busking’ for the Charity. All money raised this year will go towards the Charity’s Prostate Cancer Care Appeal.

To find out more about BBC Music Day visit bbc.co.uk; to find out more about South Hospital Charity visit southmeadhospitalcharity.org.uk