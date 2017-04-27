A historic Bristol building has been given a new lease of life as creative studios for local creative technology firm Preconstruct Ltd

The former Victorian police station on Bedminster Parade, which first opened its doors back in July 1882 to serve as the station and administrative offices for Bedminster’s ‘Old Bill’, will now serve as a creative hub after an extensive refurbishment.

The building, which stood empty for a number of years and fell into disrepair, has seen many of the period features restored, and disused parts of the building brought back to life.

Modern features were sympathetically introduced in order to marry the old with the new and the seven Victorian police cells have been restored in order to play a very different role as potential meeting rooms, AV suites and recording studios as well as a handy bike store.

Preconstruct, a business which specialises in 3D animation, virtual reality and architectural visualisation, is based in part of the building, while there’s further unoccupied office space available for other businesses working within the creative and creative technology sectors.

“As a company founded in Bristol, we are understandably excited to work in a building which is very much part of the city’s heritage landscape,” commented Matthew Allen, founder of Preconstruct, who saw the potential of the Victorian landmark as a creative studio, and promptly took on the aptly named ‘Old Police Station BS3’ project.

“The restoration works have really delivered an interesting workspace from which to nurture and grow our business and its convenient location also means that many of our staff can walk or cycle into work,” he continued. “It’s been a privilege to return this building to its former glory.”

• oldpolicestationbs3.com