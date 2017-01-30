Be they classy, hipster, arty or Italian, good barbers are always gentlemanly. The Bristol Magazine has been exploring the best barbershops in Bristol

The renaissance of traditional male grooming is big business, and over the last few years a new wave of urban barbershops have opened in Bristol and have added to the superb, existing choice of more traditional and classic establishments. Barbershop haircuts are often quicker and cheaper than a salon, and a wet shave at the hands of a well-trained barber is one of the best treats a man can have. Here’s our roundup of the best barbershops in Bristol…

GIANNI MEN’S HAIRDRESSING

Gianni’s has been a Bristol stalwart for over 30 years. Boasting the comfiest waiting chairs around (you will have to test these out for yourself) Gianni’s now has the third generation picking up the reins. Dino, Gianni’s son, has been working there for six years and in that time has seen the business go from strength to strength. With Dino also a proud Hairbond Ambassador, you can be assured of leaving with your hair freshly styled to perfection by products from the elite British hairstyling range.

TBM: What are your favourite Hairbond products?

Dino: We made the decision to be Hairbond Ambassadors due to the quality of products in their range. They are paraben and sulphate free and offer a great range of holds and textures. My personal recommendations are the Hairbond Sea Salt for volume and texture, and Hairbond Toffee.

65 Westbury Hill, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, BS9 3AD; 0117 962 9100

giannihairdressing.co.uk; @giannibarber; @Gianni_Barber

EVERYMAN BARBERS

Everyman Barbers on Penn Street is the perfect hub for men offering a comprehensive list of authentic barbering services, including haircuts, beard trims, and traditional wet shaves. The interior of the store captures the traditional aspects of the trade and the reality of modern lifestyles. Classic leather barbers’ chairs line-up against dark wood-framed mirrors, and free wifi is in place for everyone. Everyman’s aim is to take barbering to the next level. With its affordable pricing, short waiting times, free beer and 21st century service, it’s certainly carved a niche for itself – becoming one of Bristol’s most popular barbershops.

TBM: What are the styling trends for the year ahead?

Manager George Knight: Sharp textured crops or longer, more natural and loosely styled cuts.

31 Penn Street, Bristol, BS1 3AU; 0117 927 9030

everymanbarbers.co.uk

BRITISH BARBER COMPANY

One of the most recognisable barbers in Bristol, the British Barber Company has grown to include three premises. With all three sites reflecting the old-style charm of the barbershops of days gone by, it has become a firm favourite amongst men of Bristol who value the stylish interior and second-to-none service. Offering services ranging from the traditional wet shave, to haircuts for all ages and even moustache shaping, the British Barber Company is chosen time and again by men who like to be treated like gentlemen.

TBM: What should customers expect from a traditional wet shave?

Justin: With the process taking around 30-35 minutes, this is a speciality service. We start with two full lather shaves, where we cut both with and across the hair, then we follow with a third extra close shave. Afterwards a cold towel is used to tighten the skin and we apply Alum block to cool, followed by moisturiser and a splash of aftershave. Then we toast the experience with a shot of Famous Grouse and give you a relaxing face massage. A must-try experience.

17 The Mall, Clifton Village, Bristol, BS8 4DS; 0117 970 6466

137 Whiteladies Road, Bristol, BS8 2PL; 0117 973 9823

1 Wine Street, City Centre, Bristol. BS1 2BB; 0117 925 4653

britishbarbercompany.co.uk

FRANCO’S BARBERING LOUNGE

Many of its clients call it ‘a local institution’, one even ‘the Sistine Chapel of Barbering’. However you describe it, Franco’s has been a vibrant part of the Gloucester Road and the go-to place for over 30 years; last summer moving to bigger premises at 31 Gloucester Road. The new barbering lounge is a relaxed, good-looking place where Franco Lombardi and his expertly-trained barbers offer clients a full range of classic barbering and contemporary man’s hairdressing services either by walk-in or online booking. They also offer hot towel wet shaves, a beard grooming service, massages and therapies, and a great range of awesome male grooming products. Relax and enjoy the best banter in Bristol. The best barber in BS7 and one of this city’s finest; always worth a visit.

TBM: What are your tips for the perfect wet shave?

Franco: Use plenty of hot water to open up the pores, use a new blade, never go against the grain, use cold water to close the pores, and finish with a good moisturiser to condition the skin.

31 Gloucester Road, Bristol, BS7 8AA; 0117 944 6265

bristolbarber.com

BARBER COMPANY

The Barber Company in Henleaze, is well-known for it’s classic clean cuts, fades and great shaves. And while they are right up to date with all the current barbering trends there’s a pleasant old school charm that comes from the experienced hands of owners Seb and Jeremy. Both are fully trained and highly qualified in all aspects of men’s hairdressing, barbering, and beard work, including the wet shave. Consequently their appeal reaches quite literally from lad to dad and everyman between. The Barber Company have also developed their own range of waxes and spray products – and a great take out to keep your barbershop look fresh and maintained perfectly until the next visit.

TBM: What’s your top tip for beard reduction and shaping?

Seb: Wherever possible use scissors to sculpt the beard as it gives you more control and is easier to shape. Beware using clippers as it’s easy to take too much off.

85 Henleaze Road, Bristol, BS9 4JP; 0117 962 4280

barbercompany.co.uk

GREENSLADES BARBER CO

With services including haircuts, hot towel shaves and moustache trimming, Greenslades has gained a strong reputation in Bristol as a popular barbers offering great value. The location means it’s very handy for those looking for a quick trim, and with a range of Fudge, Joico, and Taylor of Old Bond Street products they have everything you need to recreate the style yourselves. With late opening every weeknight until 7pm, free refreshments, and a complimentary hot towel neck shave with every haircut, what more could you need?

3 St Augustines Place, Bristol, BS1 4UD; 0117 929 9433

greensladesbarberco.co.uk

Cover image © Barber Company