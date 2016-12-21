On Thursday 15 December Deputy Lord Mayor, Christopher Davies BEM, and BBC Radio Bristol’s Dr Phil Hammond were joined by over 700 people in Bristol Cathedral for Above & Beyond’s annual charity Christmas Star Concert.

Now in its fourth year, Above & Beyond’s magical Christmas Star Concert, which was sponsored by Rathbones, celebrated the work of Bristol city centre hospitals and raised over £5,000 for projects that go above and beyond what the NHS has the means to do.

Throughout the evening, concert-goers were treated to traditional carols and festive musical performances from The Salvation Army, Bristol Citadel Brass Band, hospital choir The Above & Beyond Singers, Cosmos Children’s Community Choir, opera singers and even a ukulele band, the Thornbury Uke-aholics, who helped bring a touch of Hawaiian sunshine to the typical British winter with their rendition of Mele Kalikimaka.

The sold-out concert was also a time of refection for some of the hospitals’ former patients and charity fundraisers who shared their personal journeys.

Parents Annabel and Tyrone Berkeley lit the Cathedral’s memorial candle in remembrance of their daughter Amelia Rose who died suddenly, earlier this year, at just nine months old. Since then, the couple from Horfield have raised over £18,000 for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, working closely with hospital staff to create a supportive and calm environment in the emergency department’s relatives’ room.

Former patient and Above & Beyond fundraiser Simon Law reflected on his time at Bristol Heart Institute after suffering a heart attack at 40. After a long recovery programme, he decided to fundraise for the charity to say thank you for the wonderful care he received. His most recent challenge saw him raise over £1,500 by running the Great Bristol Half Marathon on the third anniversary of his attack.

On the night, he said: “I was 40 years old and up until this point felt invincible. A father and a husband I was strong and dependable. But now I felt weak and vulnerable. A dependent rather than someone to depend on. Although physically, I knew I could rebuild my strength, the real battle was the mental side of recovery. After-care is an area that’s often over-looked but I’m a prime example of just how important it is. I attended the hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation programme for three months and I strongly feel this really did make all the difference to my recovery. It’s why I decided to give something back.”

16-year-old Tom Winchester discusses his journey as a patient at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children

16-year-old Tom Winchester also spoke about why he is fundraising to mark a significant anniversary – ten years since his life-threatening brain tumour was successfully removed at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children. Throughout 2016 he has hosted a number of fundraising events including a Year 7 Valentine’s disco, 15 mile walk and charity football match in an effort to reach his £5,000 target.

Talking about his patient journey he said: “At every event I have done so far, I have always been asked why I fundraise for Above & Beyond. The main reason is because I want to repay the nurses and hospitals for the fantastic work they do to save young children’s lives, just like they did with mine 11 long years ago. Since it was my 10th anniversary of being tumour free, what better time to give something back and to celebrate life at the same time?”

He also read the poem Snow written by Hiawyn Oram and taken from Above & Beyond’s new children’s anthology, Don’t Be Scared, which is raising funds for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Organiser and Community Fundraising Officer at Above & Beyond, Amy Barnard-Smith, commented:

“This has been a truly spectacular evening filled with fantastic festive performances and moving personal stories from our dedicated fundraisers, volunteers and hospital staff. The money raised from this event will make a huge difference to so many people who walk through the hospitals’ doors and a massive thank you is in order to all those who read, performed, attended and donated.

“Please don’t forget you can still place your golden stars, with a special message of remembrance, on the Above & Beyond Christmas Tree in the Chapter House. The tree will remain in the Cathedral’s Chapter House until Thursday 5 January 2017 for friends and families to visit.”

Above & Beyond’s fifth Christmas Star Concert will be back next year at Bristol Cathedral on Thursday 14 December 2017.

For more information about the charity’s ongoing work with Bristol city centre hospitals, visit: www.aboveandbeyond.org.uk