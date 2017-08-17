On the 10th August 2017 one of the country’s fastest growing hospitality businesses (whose main partner is Marco Pierre White) presented a cheque worth over £53,000* to Action Medical Research for Children.

The money was raised by a team from Black & White Hospitality through a 320-mile London to Paris bike ride in July. The chairman of Black & White Hospitality, Nick Taplin, led the 35-strong team, which included co-owner Caroline Wilce and director Shezan Aslam.

Emma Morgan, Head of Events, accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity and said: “On behalf of Action Medical Research I would just like to thank everyone at ‘Black and White Hospitality’ for their support, dedication and amazing fundraising achievements!

The challenge of cycling 320 miles is itself an incredible accomplishment, but we also know how much effort goes into training and preparing yourselves in the weeks and months leading up to the ride itself.

Unlike some research charities we rely almost entirely on donations and can only fund new medical breakthroughs with this type of support. Black and White’s generosity and effort helps make a difference for sick and vulnerable babies, children affected by disabilities and those with infections and rare diseases.

Thank you for doing so much to help save and change children’s lives.”

The ride, organised by Discover Adventure, set off from Crystal Palace on Wednesday 19th July, and from there they made their way through Kent towards Dover. After a ferry trip, they stopped off in Calais before heading down to Arras on day two. Day three saw the team ride through the Somme towards Compiegne and included a visit to the World War One memorial at Thiepval.

On Saturday 22nd July, the team were up early to ride into the French capital. On their way, they passed the Arc de Triomphe, and rode down the Champs Elysee to finish by the iconic Eiffel Tower.

If you’d like to support team Black & White Hospitality please visit https://www.action.org.uk/sponsor/blackandwhitehospitality

* £54,857.01 now pledged at time of press release issue