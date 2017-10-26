Run by Giles and Simon Lunt, Boniti is a high quality interiors (and exteriors) business, whose showroom is a veritable destination for all types of natural stone, porcelain and timber flooring, as well as decorative tiles, stoneware, Kadai firebowls, garden furniture, homeware accessories and the highly desirable Everhot range cookers. Boniti has an impressive client list of property developers and the specialist bespoke service can be supplied worldwide. For all projects – large, small – the Boniti team are masters of their profession and it shows in every detail. The showroom is easily reached from junction 18 of the M4 – why not pay a visit?

Dunsdon Barn, West Littleton, Wiltshire SN14 8JA Tel: 01225 892200 Web: boniti.com