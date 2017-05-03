The last weekend of April saw the enjoyably named ‘Breakfast in Bedminster’ return for a second year, after a successful inaugural event in 2016 that saw locals strolling around North Street in their pyjamas to qualify for delicious deals, or being delivered fine-dining delights by the likes of Josh Eggleton, while snuggled under the covers in a bed shop.

20 of the area’s restaurants, cafes and businesses joined together once again to present its very own Big Breakfast from 8am to 12pm. The range of pop-up events included one-off menus, boozy brunches and film screenings as well as special offers for those dressed in pyjama attire, with highlights including a Breakfast at Tiffany’s-inspired brunch at the Elephant House with a screening of the classic film; bottomless brunch at Bagel Boy; a special morning menu at the Tobacco Factory accompanied by a screening of The Breakfast Club; and The Hungry Caterpillar cafe entertaining kids with breakfast burritos and American pancakes while all eyes were glued to Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on screen.

This year, we opted to spend the morning at The Old Bookshop, which hosted ‘The BreakFast & The Furious’ – yep, it got a chuckle out of us, too – featuring superb chef Alex Bluett’s brunch menu and cocktail pairings from microdistillery mixologist Emilio De Salvo, along with Scalextrics for kids and kidults alike, and a silent movie screening of The Fast and The Furious.

Passing a gorgeous pistachio green classic Triumph parked outside – would that be our ride home, we wondered? – we just about managed to find a table inside the award-winning bar and eatery, which was already busy with breakfasters and brunchers. Trusting the expert food and drinks pairings suggested on the menu, we first ordered the Gin Diesel (a twist on the classic G’n’T, named, for this particular morning only, after the hairless, muscle-bound star of the film franchise) and Full Throttle breakfast – salty strips of bacon, sausage, eggs, greens, potato hash, delicious spiced baked beans and thick wedges of toast. Then, after some deliberation – the smoked haddock kedgeree with slow poached eggs and crispiest kale has already received rave reviews – we opted for the Veggie Fire Up with tasty baked mushroom, crunchy fritter, eggs, greens, potato hash, baked beans and toast. Drinks having been delivered by Emilio, both dishes soon arrived in chic white and blue enamelware and generously portioned; every element perfectly fresh and delicious and well-matched with our hairs-of-the-dog. Oh, and speaking of hounds, they’re very welcome here to sit alongside you as you brunch. In fact, hounds usually abound thanks to the venue’s own gorgeous resident pooches. Sounds like the ideal morning combo, right?

If you haven’t tried the Bookshop brunch menu, this is something that needs to be remedied pretty much immediately, we think.

