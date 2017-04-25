This Saturday, Bedminster’s restaurants, cafes and businesses will be joining together to bring the biggest breakfast event to Bristol: Breakfast in Bedminster

Kicking off from 8am to 12pm, Breakfast in Bedminster will see 20 venues will be sweetening the early morning rise with a range of pop-up events, one-off menus, boozy brunches, film screenings as well as special offers for those dressed in pyjama attire.

Key highlights include a Breakfast at Tiffany’s inspired brunch at the Elephant House, hosted by the team from Margot May with a complimentary drink from Corks of North Street. Turn up dressed to impress and you can enjoy a delicious afternoon tea of finger sandwiches and baked sweet treats with a glass of fizz whilst watching a screening of the classic film.

During the first important hours of your day the Old Bookshop’s are going to be hosting ‘The BreakFast & The Furious’, an extra special brunch menu inspired by the film series. Brunch will feature exclusive food and cocktail combinations from Chef Alex Bluett and Microdistellery mixologist Emilio De Salvo. There will even be a Scalextrics set for the kids (both big and small!) as well as a silent movie screening of The Fast and Furious with some special 4-wheeled guests.

Other highlights include a Breakfast Bocca and Bucks Fizz from the Pizza Workshop for a fiver, Bottomless brunch and a secret screening from Bristol favourites Bagel Boy and a special brunch menu at the Tobacco Factory with a screening of the Breakfast club.

The Hungry Caterpillar Play Café will be entertaining the kids with the film Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, whilst serving up breakfast burritos and delicious American pancakes with a toppings station. For those bold enough to brave streets in their pyjamas, you will even be able to grab a free coffee at Grounded Coffee and free croissants from Eddie’s Coffee Lounge.

Other tasty dishes and menus to try include banana and coconut pancakes from the Thali Café, a bloody Mary bargain brunch from the Steam Crane and a medley of Mexican goodness from Viva La Mexicana.

To keep up to date with the breakfast festivities follow @BedminsterTT on Twitter and Facebook via facebook.com/bedminsterbristol. Visit the website to find out more: bedminster.org.uk