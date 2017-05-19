Andrew was one of the first street artists in Bristol (when you could only buy spray paint in garages). Now, at just over 60, he brings a wisdom to his work as well as great talent.

Like many artists before and since, Bristol-born Andrew Burns Colwill was a tearaway in his teens. The only way teachers could stop him from being disruptive was to leave him occupied at the back of the class to draw and paint.

Though leaving school without qualifications, his talent meant he always worked in art – from painting backdrops and scenic work for TV and theatre or on the streets. In the early days he used untreated canvas, developing techniques using curtain linings stretched over hand-made frames and household paints.

Nowadays, Andrew is probably best known for his street art in Bristol, particularly his work outside and inside The Prince of Wales, Gloucester Road. At one point, four buildings on Bristol’s Park Street were canvases for his work – always a prolific artist, he was constantly creating new designs and images.

