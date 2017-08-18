This month we catch up with local career coach Caroline Arnold…

What brought you to Bristol?

My partner’s work – he was setting up a new office. We hadn’t really thought about Bristol before but after 31 house moves, including living in the US, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong, I can honestly say I love Bristol. We were both ready to leave London and our three-hour commute, and Bristol ticked all our boxes. It is close to Saunton Sands, where we originally met, so we can go for a walk on the beach there, go paddleboarding at the Gower, and head to Devon where my family live.

Tell us briefly about what you do…

Since setting up Caroline Arnold Coaching in 2015, my mission has been to help other women make their long-term career goals a reality. From female graduates who need early guidance to experienced women who long to venture beyond the confines of middle management, I’m passionate about making every woman’s career more meaningful and rewarding.

What are you working on?

Launching my book and online course to help women get confident and accelerate their career.

What are you reading?

I love reading and am very lucky to be a quick reader. On a recent 10-day holiday, I managed to read 10 books! But I tend to have four on the go – one by my bed, one in the lounge, one on my phone and one by the bath. My latest is by Carmine Gallo; The Presentation Secrets of Steve Jobs. I have read quite a few of Carmine’s books and recommend them all!

What are you listening to?

My go-to song, if I need pumping up, is Happy by Pharrell Williams.

Favourite watering hole?

I am lucky to live on the Harbourside and recently joined the local Bristol SUP club so a drink at The Cottage or the Pump House in the sun is the perfect way to end the evening after being out on the water.

Evening in or evening out?

I enjoy going out for an early drink and dinner and then coming home and catching up on the latest Netflix series that we are watching. We have just finished Designated Survivor with Kiefer Sutherland which was really good!

What film will you be seeing in August?

I am planning on a girls’ cinema trip to see Girls Trip; it looks like a fun chick flick so a great excuse to get all the girls together.

Which museum or gallery might you visit?

I haven’t been to Blaise Castle yet so plan to visit the museum and have a walk around the grounds before stopping for a cup of tea and piece of cake.

What local event will you be attending?

I love the balloon festival; if the wind is right they go straight over our flat.

Favourite local walk?

Harbourside; with a stop for a cider or green tea to watch the world go by.