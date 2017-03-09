Bringing together the best of Bristol’s breweries with the most creative from the rest of the UK and around the world, Bristol Craft Beer Festival will return for a second year on the 15 – 17 September for a true independent beer celebration

Taking place in the heartland of Bristol’s brewery scene at Motion, Bristol Craft Beer Festival will demonstrate what puts Bristol at the forefront of the worldwide craft beer scene – it’s creativity and independent spirit. It’s time to all hail to the ale.

Tickets will go on sale today as the first thirst-quenching brewery line-up has been released, with more than 200 beers from over 30 breweries around the world creating a true celebration of independent craft beers and breweries.

Bristol’s best are well represented with the likes of Wild Beer Co, Wiper & True, Lost & Grounded, Left Handed Giant and many more still to be announced. From across the UK confirmed breweries include London’s Beavertown, Verdant from Falmouth, South Bermondsey’s Partizan, Thornbridge from Derbyshire, Siren from Wokingham, North Brew from Leeds, Scotland’s Tempest and DEYA from up the road in Cheltenham. From overseas Belgium will be represented by Brasserie De La Senne, Sweden by Beerbliotek, Holland by Oedipus and Denmark by Mikkeller.

Greg Wells, co-founder, Bristol Craft Beer Festival, commented: “The awesome local craft breweries in Bristol are getting global recognition and this event is for them, but we’re also bringing the best of the rest too – so expect beers never before poured in Bristol.

“The great thing at our festival is you don’t have to worry about which beer to choose, we want you to enjoy whatever you want so a single ticket gives you the chance to try every beer in the place. Welcome to beer freedom.”

Entry to the festival is purchased in sessions. Each session lasts for five hours:

Friday 18:30 – 23:30

Saturday 12:00 – 17:00 – 19:00 – 00:00

Sunday 12:00 – 17:00

Tickets are available from today, Thursday 9 March at bristolcraftbeerfestival.co.uk and cost £38 which includes entry to the event, unlimited pours of whatever beer, from any brewer, access to the people who make the beer themselves, a free beer tasting glass and a programme.

To keep up to date on all the latest information follow @BristolCBF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.