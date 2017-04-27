After a successful April event, Bristol FinTech is hosting its next on 5 July, for financial technology entrepreneurs and business owners looking to find solutions to their business challenges

Bristol FinTech 2017 follows a successful inaugural event last year that saw both start-ups and growth businesses gather in the city.

The five-way collaboration between Barclays, Clarke Willmott LLP, Deepbridge Capital, Hargreaves Lansdown and PwC sees specialists and experts on hand to help provide answers to questions from the sector.

“Last year links were forged and discussions were held that demonstrated that a FinTech conversation is needed in Bristol and not just in London,” said Philippa Hann of Clarke Willmott (pictured).

“This year we are inviting questions from attendees that will form the basis of two workshop sessions where we’ll be getting the creative juices flowing and allowing businesses to work together on a specific challenge. We hope they will use the opportunity to engage the brains of our specialists and their fellow entrepreneurs on some real-life issues.”

