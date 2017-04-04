Law firm Irwin Mitchell are sponsoring Noel Halligan to take on the incredible running feat to encourage people to talk about their mental health.

Noel’s 100 Mile Challenge will begin on Sunday 7th May in Bristol, before the marathon man heads to Amsterdam, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Oslo, Reykjavik before finishing in Dublin on the 14th.

The keen runner has spent months preparing for his main event and has already taken part in the New Forest and Weymouth marathons, the Gloucester 20 miler, earlier this year, as well as the Manchester marathon in April.

Irwin Mitchell is helping Noel by contributing towards the cost of his flights and train fares as well as his running vests.

Regional Managing Partner for Irwin Mitchell in Bristol, Julie Lewis, said: “We work closely with many people who live with mental health problems and when we heard about Noel’s challenge knew we wanted to help him make it possible.

“MIND is a wonderful charity and we hope Noel’s amazing efforts will help get people talking about mental health and reduce the stigma that it holds. We wish Noel the best of luck and we’ll be supporting him every step of the way.”

Explaining why he wanted to take on such an amazing feat Noel said: “Mental health is a subject that people just don’t talk about and for me personally, being a man under the age of 40, the thought that suicide is our biggest killer really hurts.

“I have had my own issues and running really has shown me a way of dealing it. It gives a focus and freedom like no other. To think that others can’t see a way out and take their own lives saddens me deeply.

“My main aim throughout this would be to raise awareness of mental health issues. For people to share their thoughts. To raise some funds for MIND, whom are an unbelievable charity, and if I do inspire someone to put down their smartphone or tablet and go for a run then that would also be great.”