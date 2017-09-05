The Springboard Bursary Foundation is a charity that helps to transform the lives of disadvantaged children through full bursaries at state and independent boarding schools across the UK.

Mrs Tear and the team travelled the width of the country, visiting nine different boarding schools spread from East to West, all of which provide places to children funded by the foundation.

Despite the long distance and the challenging weather conditions, the team of cyclists completed their 367-mile charity cycle on Saturday, arriving at Mount Kelly School in Devon. The team have raised a significant amount of money for The Springboard Bursary Foundation so far, a figure that they look to increase in the forthcoming weeks.