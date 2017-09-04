Following high demand for tickets for Bristol in the Sky, Events in the Sky has proudly announced that its spectacular West Country event, taking place on Waterfront Square, will be extended for a further two days – Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th September 2017. Bristol in the Sky will offer diners the opportunity to experience a sensational gastronomic dining experience at 100 feet in the air, provided by breakfast partner Rosemarino; lunch & dinner partners Henry’s in Bath and Michelin-starred restaurant James Sommerin in Cardiff; and afternoon partner Lovett Pies; with cocktails from Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Bristol in the Sky has also announced Radisson Blu, based in the centre of the city, as its hotel partner. “With the success of the Bristol in the Sky ticket sales so far, we’re delighted to be extending this gastronomic dining experience for two more days to offer the South West an opportunity to dine 100 feet in the air,” said Dale Agar, managing director of Events in the Sky. “Guests can enjoy a breathtaking dining experience with spectacular views of Bristol Harbour.” “I was honoured to be asked to take part in this exclusive event,” said James Sommerin, head chef and owner of the eponymous restaurant which opened in 2014 and has achieved numerous awards including a Michelin star in 2016. “I’m very excited and I’m sure it will be fantastic, but I am slightly nervous as I’m not a fan of heights!” Here’s the full line-up and dates for the breakfast, lunch and dinner sittings from 7th – 12th September (inclusive). Breakfast Partner

Rosemarino (7th-12th September) Lunch & Dinner Partners Romy’s Kitchen (Thursday 7th September) Harvey Nichols, Second Floor restaurant (Friday 8th September) with San Pellegrino – synonymous with fine dining and water of choice for chefs worldwide – sponsoring the event Menu Gordon Jones (Bath) (Saturday 9th September) Henry’s (Bath) (Sunday 10th September) Henry’s (Bath) (Monday 11th September) James Sommerin (Tuesday 12th September) Afternoon Partners Swoon (Thursday 7th – Friday 10th September) Lovett Pies (Monday 11th – Tuesday 12th September) Evening Partner Her Majesty’s Secret Service (Thursday 7th – Friday 10th September) Tickets for the extended dates are on sale on the Events in the Sky website: eventsinthesky.co.uk