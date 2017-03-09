With Bristol Jazz and Blues Festival starting on 16 March, we round up some of our favourites from the line-up…

Moscow Drug Club

Colston Hall, 18 March, 5.30pm

Saucy tango meets gypsy rhythms and 1930s brass to create the intoxicating sound of Moscow Drug Club, led by classically trained ‘chanteuse’ Katya Gorrie. Usually found in shady watering holes, MDC bring a combination of original music and covers including Tom Waits, Bertolt Brecht and the late, great Leornard Cohen to Colston Hall.

Quantic ft. Alice Russell

O2 Academy, 17 March, 8pm

New York-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Will Holland brings the best of his chilled jazz-funk-bossa-nova persona Quantic, with long-time collaborator Alice Russell – a contemporary British soul singer whose influences include Aretha Franklin and Eva Cassidy. Think dub, electronica, hip-hop and jazz – you’ll still be a way off labelling Quantic’s eclectic vibe.

Praise!

Colston Hall, 19 March, 1pm

Life-affirming, uplifting and utterly feel-good – doesn’t everybody love the ultimate fusion of passionate faith and song that is gospel music? Up to 300 singers from long-established London Community Gospel Choir create a memorable mix of traditional and contemporary sounds guaranteed to fill you with joy. Amen!

Pee Wee Ellis with Roger Biwandu Trio

Colston Hall, 19 March, 3.15pm

Get up offa that thang – and get your ears around funk trailblazer, composer and epic saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis (featured image). With roots in James Brown’s pioneering horn outfit, Pee Wee is an acclaimed performer and keen supporter of the festival. Even better, he and jazz drummer extraordinaire Roger Biwandu are hosting workshops for all.

Mud Morganfield and Kirk Fletcher

Colston Hall, 18 March, 4.30pm

This double bill is every blues aficionado’s dream, featuring the son of legendary ‘King of Blues’ Muddy Waters, and widely respected, award-winning soloist Kirk Fletcher. Expect achingly soulful vocals, wailing, rootsy guitar and buckets of charisma from these two iconic musicians.

