Bristol Motor & Leisure Show returns to The Mall at Cribbs Causeway on 6 -7 May, bringing together this year’s best new cars, with free entertainment for the whole family

For 2017 the Bristol Motor & Leisure Show will be supporting Freewheelers EVS Blood Bikes, a completely volunteer-run service which saves lives across the south west every day.

As well as being able to explore a selection of the latest cars, motor homes, caravans and motorbikes from Hyundi, VW, Lexus, Ford, Nissan, Kia, Toyota, Infiniti, Tesla, Jaguar and Land Rover, there will also be plenty of leisure activities for the whole family to enjoy, including film cars, pedal cars, go karts, kids’ bumper cars, a Land Rover terrapod, face painting, Mojo climbing wall and hoverball. Families will also have the chance to see police and fire vehicles up close, and visit the team at Young Driver with their double-decker bus.

We will also have a selection of scrumptious snacks on sale from Little Van Rouge offering coffees and crepes from their vintage van, Splitscreen Ice Cream selling Marshfield organic ice cream, and Truly Scrumptious serving stonebaked pizzas from Chaplin, their Piaggio Ape pizza-kitchen.

And it’s not just motoring fans we’re catering to – for the first time at the show beauty lovers will be able to visit Kiehls on Wheels, a bespoke pop up van from the acclaimed beauty brand, who will be offering skincare advice and selling a range of their iconic products.

“Once again The Mall is proud to present The Bristol Motor & Leisure Show, the city’s largest outdoor motoring event. Whether you’re a petrol head or not, there’ll be so much for visitors of all ages to enjoy. Best of all, it’s free, so it’s a great way to keep the family entertained,” said Maria Crayton, Head of Marketing at The Mall.

No tickets are required – entrance and parking are free. Further details about the Bristol Motor & Leisure Show can be found at mallcribbs.com