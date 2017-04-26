Luke Jerram’s world-famous street piano project Play Me I’m Yours will hit the streets of the city this summer from 17 August – 7 September, it has been confirmed today

Artist Luke Jerram’s Play Me I’m Yours piano trail was set to hit Bristol this summer pending funding from sponsors, which has now been secured.

The team working with Luke has now set up a crowdfunder to expand the piano trail into wider districts of Bristol, with a target of £10k.

The artwork is a musical trail of individually-decorated pianos installed in public spaces across a city, for everyone to play and enjoy. This marks the 10th year of the project which has seen over 1700 pianos in over 50 cities across the globe reaching over 10 million people, bearing the simple instruction Play Me I’m Yours.

Arts Council England has promised to provide match-funding for the project, if £20K is raised via the crowdfunder, as part of a national scheme to encourage wider funding of the arts. It has already lodged its £20K funding on the crowdfunding platform and an additional £10K has been raised by businesses, but the full £40K target must be raised for the Arts Council funding to be released.

“It is fantastic news that we’ve managed to get the project off the ground with the very generous support of sponsors around the city and we have enough funds for 15 pianos at the moment,” explains Bristol-based artist Luke Jerram.

“However, our aim is to increase the number of pianos in the trail to enable us to put them in wider districts across the city so more people and communities can benefit from the project this summer.

“The Arts Council is generously offering £1 for every £1 donated and we just need to raise a further £10K from our crowd funder to release this match-funding. We’re looking for public donations large and small and are asking people to help make this project work for the wider city.

“Anyone who likes the idea of filling the city’s streets with music this summer can help us reach our target and many of the pianos will end up being donated to community organisations afterwards which will provide a lasting legacy for the project.”

This is the first time the project has been funded through sponsoring individual pianos and it has received strong financial backing from a range of businesses, tourist destinations and arts organisations across the city, keen to adopt a piano.

Luke Jerram adds: “We’re incredibly grateful to the sponsors who’ve already come forward to back Play Me I’m Yours and invest in the community in this way. If there are other potential sponsors out there who’d like to get involved, we’d love to hear from them of course as the more support we have, the greater the impact the project will have.”

Sponsors for the Bristol trail get to have a say in how their piano is decorated and have their own events incorporated into the official trail, as well as determining at the end of the project what happens to their musical instrument, either deciding to keep it or donating it to a local community or charity.

The idea of bringing Play Me I’m Yours to Bristol this summer has already received the support of Bristol City Council and Destination Bristol.

Anyone wanting to donate to the project can do so via the link crowdfunder.co.uk/bristol-street-pianos. Any organisation interested in sponsoring a piano and helping to fill Bristol’s streets with music this summer should contact Sally Reay at admin@streetpianos.com.