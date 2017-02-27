Bristol women are being encouraged to banish the winter blues by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s 2017 Bristol Race for Life
The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to choose their Bristol Race for Life event – 5k, 10k or Pretty Muddy – and pledge to take part at The Downs.
The Pretty Muddy is to take place on Saturday 1 July and the 5k and 10k events are scheduled for Sunday 2 July.
One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, but survival
rates are on the up
By signing up to Race for Life right now, women in Bristol will be playing their part in beating cancer. There’s no better time for ladies in the South West to pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.
One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives
Lisa Sweeting, Cancer Research UK’s Bristol Event Manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.
“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, a 10k sprint or a mud-splattered race around Pretty Muddy, every step women take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.
Races take place all over the country each year, raising vital funds
for Cancer Research UK
“Every day, around 90 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South West. That’s why we’re calling on women in Bristol to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”
One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK's work has been at the heart of that progress.
“By taking part in Race for Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer,” adds Lisa. “Signing up is a great motivation for them to pull on their leggings, limber up and banish the winter blues. We urge ladies to sign up right now and show their support.”