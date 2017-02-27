The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to choose their Bristol Race for Life event – 5k, 10k or Pretty Muddy – and pledge to take part at The Downs.

The Pretty Muddy is to take place on Saturday 1 July and the 5k and 10k events are scheduled for Sunday 2 July.

One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, but survival

rates are on the up

By signing up to Race for Life right now, women in Bristol will be playing their part in beating cancer. There’s no better time for ladies in the South West to pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.