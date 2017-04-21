From 10-11 June the BS9 Arts Trail returns for another packed weekend of local Bristol art

Take a walk around Henleaze, Stoke Bishop and Westbury-on-Trym from 10-11 June and you will discover a wealth of beautiful local art, with everything from paintings and ceramics to jewellery and sculptures on show with the BS9 Arts Trail.

Now in its fourth year, the BS9 Arts Trail features local community groups including two primary schools, Elmlea and Westbury-on-Trym Academy, as well as 75 individual artists, who will welcome you into their homes and studios for the opportunity to talk about and buy their work.

But with so many fantastic venues to get round, who are the ones to look out for? We’ve put together a (small!) selection of the wonderful artists you will see on your travels…oh, and did we mention the entire event is free?

Sarah Mullen

Sarah’s oil paintings offer a new twist on the traditional portrait with striking collage patterns, missing blocks and vivid backdrops designed to visually reflect the personality of her subject. Entirely self-taught, Sarah has recently begun a selection of realist animal paintings, offering a new dimension to her output.

‘Ashleigh’

Carolyn Lamb

Landscapes are the name of Carolyn’s game, with depictions of cliffs, gardens and town and country corners all created on location. Having trained at Edinburgh University and Edinburgh College of Art, then at the Courtauld Institute, London and the Tate Gallery, Carolyn now focusses her attention on views in and around Bristol, from Clifton Suspension Bridge and Leigh Woods to the Mendips.

‘Chestnut on the Portway’

Laura Robertson

Laura’s eye-popping lino prints are sure to catch your eye, with original designs depicting quirky animals, dancing ladies and one of her favourite subjects, Frida Kahlo – the Mexican self-portrait painter whose questioning of gender, identity, class and race made her one of the most important artists of the 20th century.

‘Frida and Friends’

Paul Tomlinson

Paul’s watercolour landscapes capture the freedom of his style, using drawings and sketches captured on location for reference and expressing the unique atmosphere of each scene. Having worked originally as a designer for corporate interior projects and major exhibitions, Paul has since gone on to exhibit in local art trails and galleries and sell work to clients from all over the world.

‘Wales Coast Rock’

Karen Lilley

Karen’s beautiful kiln-formed and blown glass gifts feature fused glass, crackle techniques, stripes and iridescent designs – techniques learnt during her studies at Queens Road School of Art and numerous masterclasses. Her creations include baubles, paperweights, bowls and plates, a selection of which will be on display during the BS9 Arts Trail.

‘Glass Vessel’

To find out more about the BS9 Arts Trail visit bs9arts.co.uk

Featured image ‘Dancing Orangutans’ © Laura Robertson