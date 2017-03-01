Penny Brohn UK’s second Bungee the Boss event invites people to sign up their manager or any colleague and unite everyone to raise £500 to see them leap from a crane at Bristol Harbourside.

The £500 would cover 10 people’s attendance on the charity’s Treatment Support Clinic, which supports people preparing for, undergoing or recovering from chemo and radiotherapy in partnership with Bristol Haematology & Oncology Centre.

Action from Penny Brohn’s first Bungee the Boss last year

“The first Bungee the Boss proved phenomenally successful – we had to bring it back, but with a new format,” said event organiser and Penny Brohn corporate fundraiser Jamie Bramhall. “This year, we invite people and companies to nominate anyone from their work, from top brass to shop floor – they don’t have to be your boss!

“It’s a great chance to stitch them up and raise morale, profile and funds to help us empower people and families facing cancer.”

Pieminister, ReThink Recruitment, Bristol Sport, Sam FM, Made in Bristol TV, Osborne Clarke, David Lloyd Leisure, All Signs, Eurotaxis and Eastbourne Cocktail Club are already on board.

Penny Brohn’s chief executive Laura Kerby will jump first because “charities should never ask people to do something they’re not willing to do”.

Last year’s Bungee the Boss saw over 15 bosses, some in fancy dress, jump to raise over £25,000 for the UK’s leading holistic cancer charity.

With over 36 years’ pioneering experience, Penny Brohn understands that cancer impacts everything and the number affected is increasing. Its Bristol Whole Life Approach supports people with cancer and close supporters to participate in their health and wellbeing, and find the resources to thrive, before, during and after treatment. It explores areas such as diet, exercise, relationships and managing stress, through free courses, one-to-one therapies, groups, a treatment support clinic and national helpline.