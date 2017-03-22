The family law and divorce team at Burges Salmon appoints legal director Alison Hawes

Alison Hawes joined Burges Salmon as a consultant at the beginning of February, having previously been a partner in the family law team at Irwin Mitchell where she established and developed a team at the top of the market in Bristol and the South West. Prior to this, Alison was the head of TLT’s specialist family team where she also had business development responsibility for its Private Business Group.

She has been described in Legal 500 as “one of the most senior, able and respected solicitors on the circuit” and is ranked as a Star Individual in the Chambers UK Guide.

Alison’s experience encompasses all aspects of family law, in particular financial cases involving complex assets including businesses. She has a niche specialism in cohabitation law, especially Schedule 1 Children Act claims. Alison is a Collaborative family lawyer and a member of both the Bristol POD and Resolution

Alison says: “Burges Salmon’s family law team has an enviable national reputation and I am glad to join the firm to help the team develop its family business client-base across the South West.”

This news follows the appointment of senior associate Nicky Howarth, also previously of Irwin Mitchell and TLT, who joined Burges Salmon’s family law team in November 2016.

Burges Salmon’s family law and divorce team provides advice to clients both before marriage or living together and on separation or divorce. Its lawyers advise on the legal and financial implications of marriage, separation and divorce, cohabitation, civil partnership dissolution and arrangements for children.

For more information visit burges-salmon.com