Bristol Hippodrome is saying goodbye to its iconic theatre seats this summer, offering punters the opportunity to own a piece of the city’s history

If you live in our great city, the chances are you’ve visited Bristol Hippodrome at least once – be it for the annual panto or one of many timeless musicals which grace the stage each season. But this year brings a bit of a facelift, and with it the chance to own a piece of Bristol’s history.

Designed by Frank Matcham, the most eminent theatre architect of his time, the Hippodrome is a masterpiece of late-Victorian architecture. Having survived World War II unscathed, during which time the theatre contributed enormously to the morale of Bristolians with a continuous run of first-rate entertainment, a disastrous fire broke out and almost destroyed it in 1948.

The current seats have been in situ ever since, and have been witness to some huge shows and great performers. And now, as the theatre receives some internal changes, locals are invited to purchase a slice of this history.

Jenny Hutchinson, general manager at the Hippodrome says, “This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Bristol Hippodrome history that may also hold some very special memories for you or a loved one.”

The Bristol Hippodrome will be making a generous donation to a local Bristol charity, selected from those nominated by purchasers, so this is also a great opportunity to support an important cause.

Seats will be sold on a first come first serve basis and will require collection w/c 21st August 2017.

For further information and to purchase a seat, contact Alicia Petchey on aliciapetchey@theambassadors.com or 0117 302 3238

Featured image © Julijan Kmet