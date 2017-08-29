Cabot Circus has unveiled a new art installation in Quakers Friars, created by talented local artist Paintsmiths

Giant letters spelling ‘Bristol’ adorn the wall in Quakers Lane, with the city’s local landmarks and attractions inspiring the design, including the Clifton Suspension Bridge and Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

Shoppers voted for the design of the new ‘selfie spot’, which celebrates all aspects of Bristol, giving the installation a real community feel. The collaboration between Cabot Circus and Paintsmiths is a part of the centre’s ongoing commitment to support the local community.

Shoppers are encouraged to take a selfie with the new Bristol landmark and post it to social media using the hashtag #GertLushSelfie for the chance to win a £100 shopping voucher.

Amy Tout, Marketing Manager of Cabot Circus, commented, “I am excited to see the Bristol Letters come to life, shoppers made a great choice in choosing their favourite design. Bristol is a diverse and vibrant place, and as a destination in the heart of the city we want to celebrate our colourful landmarks by creating something for people to enjoy.”

The installation will be in place for a limited amount of time and can be found in Quakers Lane, between Broadmead and Quakers Friars.