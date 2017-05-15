The hotly-anticipated opening of the Cargo 2 retail hub at Wapping Wharf will be celebrated on Friday 26 May – the perfect way to kick off the bank holiday weekend

The Cargo 2 festivities will take place from 5pm until 8pm, with its eclectic array of retailers offering tasters and samples, as well as offers and discounts to mark the opening. Some surprise entertainment is also planned to add a touch of festival atmosphere to the celebrations.

Cargo 2 is part of the new Wapping Wharf neighbourhood on Bristol’s harbourside, and is the second phase of the city’s first retail hub to be made of converted shipping containers.

Spuntino will offer a tombola with prizes at the opening, image © Jon Craig

Stuart Hatton, director at Umberslade, the developer behind CARGO, said: “Retailers are holding their own individual openings and soft launches over the course of May, but these celebrations will give the people of Bristol a chance to come down to this vibrant new quarter and check out the exciting additions to its independent retail scene, most of whom will be open by then.

“It’s set to be a brilliant summer down at Wapping Wharf this year with all the shops, restaurants and cafes along Gaol Ferry Steps and at Cargo 1 now open, and now Cargo 2 joining this exciting new community.”

Image © Jon Craig

Here’s a taste of what you can expect on the day:

Free samples and tasters from retailers including The Bristol Cheesemonger and Cargo Cantina, which will be offering taco tasters. The Athenian will be offering free souvlaki wraps all day.

from retailers including The Bristol Cheesemonger and Cargo Cantina, which will be offering taco tasters. The Athenian will be offering free souvlaki wraps all day. The first 50 people through the Mabboo shop after 5pm will receive a free bamboo gift. Any customer spending £30 or over will also receive a free bamboo gift, from 5pm-8pm.

Any customer spending £30 or over will also receive a free bamboo gift, from 5pm-8pm. Spuntino will have a tombola with prizes up for grabs and will be giving out vouchers.

and will be giving out vouchers. Pure Yoga will be hosting free taster sessions from 2pm until 4.45pm. Please book in advance by emailing ameliapureyoga@gmail.com or calling 07779 686711.

from 2pm until 4.45pm. Please book in advance by emailing ameliapureyoga@gmail.com or calling 07779 686711. Loop Massage will be offering a third off massages booked over the bank holiday weekend, starting on Friday evening, plus there will be 10 per cent of all Loop products. Follow @loopmassage on Instagram for more giveaways over the weekend.

booked over the bank holiday weekend, starting on Friday evening, plus there will be 10 per cent of all Loop products. Follow @loopmassage on Instagram for more giveaways over the weekend. Gopal’s Curry Shack will be offering a free samosa to the first 25 people through the door after 5pm.

to the first 25 people through the door after 5pm. John Kelly 1880+ will be running offers from the start of business on Friday until the close of business on Sunday. The offers will be: a 5% discount on purchases up to £100 and a 10% discount on purchases of £100 or more.

Image © Jon Craig

Meanwhile, the latest business to be confirmed as joining CARGO 2 is Sholay Indian Kitchen, a modern casual dining concept brought to you by the owners of The Mint Room, the award-winning fine dining Indian restaurants in Bath and Bristol. Seating around 20 people with a contemporary, rustic interior, the short menu will be based on Pan-Indian items emphasising small and large sharing plates – as opposed to a conventional, “curry” based menu. Sholay is set to open in June.

To find out more about the Wapping Wharf development, visit thebristolmag.co.uk/cargo-wapping-wharf

Featured image © Jon Craig