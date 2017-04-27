A stunning tall ship will be transformed into an outdoor cinema for a special two-day film event during her visit to Bristol this summer, including a screening of Wes Anderson cult-classic The Life Aquatic

The Kaskelot, a three-masted ship, will bring a unique film experience during her stay in Bristol’s Harbourside this July.

From 14 – 15 July, audiences who visit the Kaskelot can climb aboard and explore secret spaces in the bowels of the boat, discovering footage about the UK coastline and life at sea as they go. On Friday 14 July, this experience extends into the evening as light and projection will animate the ship’s sails.

On Saturday evening, the vessel will then be transformed into an expanded cinema for an outdoor screening of Wes Anderson’s cult-classic, The Life Aquatic. Before the film starts, audiences sat on the harbourside will be treated to an archive film-infused live circus performance on the ship’s rigging.

The Kaskelot © Rick Tomlinson

The tour is curated by Compass Presents, a Bristol based Community Interest Arts Company and BFI Film Audience Network member, in partnership with the BFI’s Britain on Film Coast & Sea programme, which is part of the ‘Britain on Film’ project – a collection of newly digitised archive films drawn from the BFI National Archive and the UK’s Regional and National Film Archives – available mostly for free on BFI Player via an interactive map.

“Britain’s national archives are bursting with unseen content located around the British coast,” said Tara Sachdeva, creative producer of Celluloid Sail. “We are really excited to unveil some of these treasures that show Bristol’s history and harbour communities.”

Archive maritime footage will be available to watch whilst exploring the ship

Visit the Kaskelot

Activities during the day and Friday evening will be free to attend, but people are strongly advised to attend early to avoid disappointment as space onboard is limited.

The Kaskelot will be docked in Bristol’s floating harbour, just down the water from the SS Great Britain for the duration of her stay.

The experience will allow visitors to visit the hold, engine room, captain’s room, the forecastle and locate footage through specially constructed telescopes. Access to this area requires audiences to climb into the bowels of the boat, which in places are hard to reach, dark and not for the faint-hearted.

The Life Aquatic

The screening of The Life Aquatic will be a ticketed event, with tickets on sale soon. Audiences will arrive from 8pm and find a seat on the waterside as they as they await the feature performance.

Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic is a comedy-drama starring Bill Murray as the eponymous Zissou, an eccentric oceanographer who sets out to exact revenge on the “jaguar shark” that ate his partner Esteban.

Tickets for the evening show on Saturday 15 July can be purchased from eventbrite.co.uk, or climb aboard for free all day and night on Friday 14th July and during the day on Saturday 15th July.

For further information on the tour please visit www.compasspresents.com