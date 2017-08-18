There were celebrations at Clifton College as students received their A Level results this week with 31 students scoring only A* and A grades.

In total, 76% of grades were A* to B and 48% were A* to A with Languages, Economics and Mathematics seeing some of the highest grades.

Languages and Classics were highly successful with 95% of grades at A* to B while in both Economics and History 88% of grades were A* to B.

Half of students studying Mathematics and Further Mathematics were awarded double A* while over a quarter of all Psychology students also received A*s.

Shirley Zhou achieved 4 A*s and 1 B, Alex Benfield and Barney Pite both achieved 4 A*s, Callum Farnden achieved 2 A*s and 3 As, and Michelle Liu, Vincent Tam and Will Goefron all achieved 3 A*s and 1 A.

85% of students have won a place at their chosen university, including places at two American universities (Duke and Boston), Oxford, Cambridge and the Royal Academy of Music.

Head of College Dr Tim Greene said: “We are really proud of our students, and what they have achieved, across all areas of College life, through their hard work and commitment over the past few years. They have become exceptional young adults.

“It is fantastic to see our students prepare for the next chapter after their time with us, some of whom started at Clifton College in the Pre-Prep or Preparatory Schools.

“We wish them all the very best for the future and hope we will be hearing lots more about their further successes in years to come.”

For more information about Clifton College visit cliftoncollege.com