Pupils were rewarded for all their hard work at Clifton College yesterday when they received their GCSE results, with 20 students achieving all As and A*s and 1 in 5 pupils achieving 8 or more A*s.

Overall, 92% of grades were A* to B – which is the highest ever – and 68% were A* to A.

A large number of subjects, including the core subjects of Mathematics and English Language, achieved 100% A* to C grades.

There were also strong results for A* to A across a range of subjects. In Modern Languages 84% of grades were A* to A, in Music 80% of grades were A* to A, and in PE and Economics 79% and 74% of grades were A* to A respectively.

In Latin, 16 out of 19 pupils received an A* while in Mathematics half of all pupils received an A*.

Eleven pupils achieved 10 or more A*s across their subjects, including one pupil who achieved 13 A*s, two pupils who achieved 12 A*s, and four pupils who achieved 11 A*s.

Head of College Dr Tim Greene said: “It is great to see that all the hard work from our pupils and support from their teachers have led to such superb results today.

“I congratulate them all and look forward to seeing them back in September when they join the Sixth Form at Clifton with more students and a greater range of subject choices than we have ever had before.”

