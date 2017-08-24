Clifton High School pupils have achieved a fantastic set of GCSE results, despite controversy over the new grading system

This period of change and uncertainty in terms of new grading systems and linear approach, to name but two, with its attendant controversies, has without doubt had an effect on GCSE results, in particular in Mathematics and English. That said, Clifton High School is delighted to congratulate its pupils on some excellent GCSE results today. There were a good number of particularly impressive individual performances, with the top end of the ability spectrum achieving excellent results with the majority of their grades at A and A*. Indeed over a third of pupils’ results were A* to A across all subjects.

A valuable and meaningful education is not just about achieving the highest grades. For the young people at Clifton High as much emphasis is placed on their personal development as academic achievement; the School is fortunate to have pupils with a broad range of academic abilities, who are encouraged and supported to reach their full potential. Reflecting on the successes this year group has achieved since entering the Senior School, it is encouraging to see the vast majority have fulfilled or exceeded these predictions.

This year’s GCSE cohort at Clifton High School has an exceptional range of talents and has contributed so much to the school community. Dr Alison Neill, Head of School says: “With this year group, we have been witness to some very special creative, artistic, musical, performance and sporting abilities.

“Demanding activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s award have provided opportunities to develop leadership skills and show impressive teamwork. Through these and other excellent personal qualities we can already see in them the potential to achieve great things and go on to do good.

“The staff and I look forward to working with this very special and inspirational group of young people in the Sixth Form next year.”

