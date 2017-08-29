Local entrepreneur and owner of Clifton Observatory, Ian Johnson, has donated over £100,000 to local hospital charity Above & Beyond to help fund an innovative project to reduce patient anxiety in the Emergency Department of Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI).

Following a national project led by the Department of Health, in collaboration with the Design Council, aimed at improving patient experience, the BRI’s adult Emergency Department has been fitted with specially designed information boards that guide patients through the process of triage, treatment, and discharge.

The Emergency Department has also been completely redecorated, with artwork lining corridors and cubicles painted in dementia-friendly colours, improving the overall patient experience and creating a calmer working environment for staff. The final stage of the project will see information screens, containing live waiting times and ambulance arrival data, installed in the waiting room.

The brand new information board guides patients and eases anxiety

Dr Becky Hoskins, BRI Emergency Department Consultant Nurse, said: “The impact of the information boards has been immediate. We’ve already noticed a substantial reduction in bad language and aggressive behaviour towards staff making for a much calmer environment in which to work and a better atmosphere overall.”

Ian Johnson, who was referred to Above & Beyond by hospital staff, added: “I approached Above & Beyond to understand where my support could have the greatest impact and we worked together on identifying projects that could really improve the hospital experience for both patients and staff. It’s fantastic to see the improvements to the Emergency Department and a pleasure to be involved with Above & Beyond to support the work it does across the hospitals.”

In addition to the Emergency Department refurbishment and information system, the donation has contributed to the provision of state of the art equipment in the BRI adult Intensive Care Unit, which includes a syringe docking station providing greater accuracy in the administration of multiple medications and saving valuable staff time.

The work was carried out as part of Above & Beyond’s ambitious Golden Gift Appeal, a campaign that raised £6 million to transform the BRI and Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre. The Golden Gift Appeal has also funded the refurbishment of the Emergency Department Relatives Room creating a calmer and better equipped space with a corner sofa, children toys, and lively artwork on the walls to help families stay together at what can be a very distressing time.

For more about the Golden Gift Appeal and to download the Impact Report visit aboveandbeyond.org.uk/golden-gift-appeal. To find out how you can support your Bristol city centre hospitals by donating, fundraising or volunteering, visit aboveandbeyond.org.uk/how-you-can-help