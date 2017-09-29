Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools will launch co-educational teaching in the Sixth Form from September 2018, combining this with all the existing benefits of the schools’ excellent single-sex pastoral care.

This new structure will bring together students from Monmouth School for Boys and Monmouth School for Girls at this crucial stage in their educational and personal development.

Sixth Form students will benefit from a wide choice of over 25 A level subjects and a very broad and innovative range of co-curricular and enrichment activities.

In a joint statement, Headmaster of Monmouth School for Boys, Dr Andrew Daniel, and Headmistress of Monmouth School for Girls, Dr Caroline Pascoe, welcomed the new structure. They said: “The launch of co-educational teaching in the Sixth Form is an exciting and important refinement to the Monmouth Model, which we believe will deliver the best preparation and support to our students in achieving their future ambitions.

“The aim of the Sixth Form is to expand students’ horizons, both in their specialist areas of study and, more generally, in terms of their awareness of the world and their personal development.

“There are many strong educational reasons for moving to this new structure. In the Sixth Form, boys and girls have similar levels of maturity and focus and will benefit from being taught together.” Sixth Form students will be taught at both sites in co-educational classes and will remain members of their current schools, with pastoral care continuing to be delivered by their ‘home’ school. An adjusted timetable will allow Sixth Formers ample time to walk the short distance from one site to the other between lessons.

University preparation and careers’ advice will be delivered across the Sixth Form by expert staff at both schools.

Mr Audley Twiston-Davies, Chairman of Governors at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, said: “Our vision is to deliver an exceptional all-round education for boys and girls, and our philosophy is to fulfil this aspiration by providing the best balance of single-sex and co-education at the optimum stages of our pupils’ development.

“We remain committed to single gender teaching between the ages of 7 and 16, when maturity and pupil interests are different, and to co-education for our youngest pupils in the Pre-Prep and Nursery.

“We are now delighted to launch co-ed teaching in our Sixth Form, which we believe will greatly enhance the academic and co-curricular experiences of our students.”

