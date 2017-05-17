Bristol independent art store Co-LAB is set to reopen at new premises on Gloucester Road following successful fundraising campaign

Following the closure of their Broadmead store a few months ago, independent art shop Co-LAB is set to reopen on 27 May in a new Gloucester Road location.

Co-LAB are restoring the support for local artists and creatives from their new store, which will open with a vibrant launch party featuring art displays, music and fashion.

After three years in their Broadmead location, the unaffordable rents made it impossible for the independent shop to survive in Bristol’s shopping quarter.

But following a successful ‘Save Co-LAB’ crowd funding campaign, and the kind support of 185 amazing local people, Co-LAB managed to raise a grand total of £8,000 to open a new store. After a long search for the right location, Co-LAB have settled in Europe’s largest strip of independent shops, Gloucester Road.

Over 150 local artists benefit from stocking their artwork, jewellery, clothing and gifts at Co-LAB, creating a vibrant shopping experience for its customers and putting something exclusive and creative back into the community.

“I’m super excited that we’ve found a new home,” said owner Simone Kidner. “Having Co-LAB in storage was breaking my heart. For years we’ve been supporting the local arts scene, working with hundreds of talented artists, it just doesn’t feel right not having Co-LAB supporting artists on our high street.”

Co-LAB will be opening its doors to the public once again on Saturday 27th May. To find out more visit bristolcolab.com or follow on Twitter @bristolColab