Award-winning food company Coconut Chilli hosts first ever curry event at Bristol’s oldest wine cellar

A gourmet Indian food company is hosting an exclusive food event pairing curry with fine wine this summer. The event will take place at Avery’s wine cellar on 27 June, with a menu curated by a world-renowned Indian chef.

Award-winning, South Indian meal pot manufacturer Coconut Chilli has partnered with Averys, a wine institution in Bristol since 1793, to host the special pop-up event between 5-9pm on Tuesday 27 June.

Guests will enjoy five taster plates of some of Coconut Chilli’s signature curries prepared by executive chef KK Anand, including shrimp and coconut milk korma with crunchy cashews, and lamb and black pepper keema meatballs. There will also be a selection of South Indian salads, freshly cooked naan and delicately spiced marinated skewers, cooked traditionally in a tandoor provided by south-west company TadooriQ, alongside a carefully selected wine flight.

The historic Averys wine cellar where Coconut Chilli are hosting their curry evening

Chef KK Anand has cultivated a reputation which has taken him around the world and brought him compliments from celebrity diners including Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Bill Gates and billionaire businessman Lakshmi Mittal.

Navina Bartlett, founder and Boss Lady at Coconut Chilli, said: “At Coconut Chilli, we’re interested in pushing boundaries, and this event is just one example of that. We strive for the best ingredients and cooking techniques and we’re not afraid to try something new. Wines and curries is often thought of as a no go, but we want this event to show people they can try something new, have some fun with food, and make people think about curry differently.”

Mimi Avery, 5th generation wine maker at Averys, said: “I have always been a lover of travel and food from around the world – it’s what’s fuelled my passion for wines in up and coming regions. With this event, we really want to help people be bold with their food and wine choices. I’m very excited to welcome Coconut Chilli to Averys and create new food and drink traditions!”

Only 50 tickets are available to this exclusive event and can be booked here: averys.com