Local artist Colleen Brewer is holding her first exhibition in Bristol at the Blaze art studio and shop on Colston Street from 25 May to 7 June.

With a focus on nature, animals and mythical creatures, Colleen, who works under the name Collfacekilla, has been shortlisted for several prestigious national awards including the Jerwood Drawing Prize. Guests to the exhibition can pick up one of her unique drawings for as little as £5.

“I’m originally from Essex so this will be my first exhibition since moving to Bristol last year”, said Colleen. “My work is mainly inspired by nature, creatures and animals, both dead and alive. I find I am drawn to what some may find disturbing or macabre, animals and insects that others would not deem ‘cute’.

“Unsettling the viewer is something I enjoy doing as well as challenging a person to question their own reasoning for finding the subject matter so repulsive. The images are intertwined with things that disturb and confuse me, political ideologies, social interaction, development in the Western world, the lack of, in the rest.

“I’m hoping for a good turn-out for the exhibition as I’m just starting to make a name for myself here. There will be drawings and trinkets galore and all my animal friends will be there along with some unicorns.

“Everyone is welcome to come and have a browse even if they don’t want to buy. Those who are after some new art can pick up a drawing for anything from £5 to £200.”