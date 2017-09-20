Colston Hall, Bristol’s largest music venue, is celebrating its 150th anniversary today – Wednesday 20 September, exactly 150 years from when the venue first opened – and putting on a big, free birthday bash to which all of Bristol is invited.

Highlights at the party this evening will include the world-famous Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, immersive projections from Limbic Cinema – bringing the history of Colston Hall to life – and toe-tapping swing music from the Bruce/Ilett Big Band. The free event will begin at 6.30pm and see a complete takeover of the building, giving people the chance to explore every corner and stumble across musicians, DJs, installations and projections, as acts pop up to create a unique party atmosphere. The venue has even had a makeover from Upfest artist Voyder, in the form of a selection of portrait murals depicting some of the musical icons Colston Hall has played host to over the years – what a birthday suit!

The globe-trotting Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain have been playing together for over 20 years, and will mine the history of pop music that has played out on Colston Hall’s stage to create a set list that celebrates the amazing acts that have performed there alongside other favourite tunes, all in their unique uke style. The best of Bristol will also be represented as the Bruce/Ilett Big Band get the dancing started with their classic big band music, and the city’s only professional chamber orchestra, The Bristol Ensemble, will be performing a selection of favourite pieces from throughout the decades. Bristol Choral Society, meanwhile, will join the celebrations having performed at Colston Hall since their first ever concert, which took place there in 1890.

As well as the bash on 20 September, the celebrations continue with the Big Anniversary Sing with BBC Radio Bristol on 23 September as well as a Bristol music takeover on 7 October, featuring Bristol talents This Is The Kit, the Moonflowers, and Smith & Mighty and Pinch. As part of the celebration, Bath Ales, collaborated with Colston Hall on a easy-drinking bottled pale ale – a 3.9% ABV limited edition beer specially brewed to commemorate the occasion, available from Colston Hall’s bars.

“The Hall’s 150th anniversary is a key moment to celebrate Bristol’s rich music culture,” said Louise Mitchell, chief executive of Bristol Music Trust which runs Colston Hall. “Generations of artists and audiences have come together in the building to make incredible music and memories and we want to open the doors and invite the city to join us for one huge birthday party.”

Colston Hall first opened its doors to the public on the 20 September 1867, after The Colston Hall Company bought the land from Colston Boys’ School in 1861 to fulfil their vision of building a concert hall in the city. The Hall has seen four iterations in its 60 years, with the fourth and present Colston Hall opening in 1951. In addition to the anniversary celebrations, 2017 will also mark a pivotal point in the Hall’s transformation to make the venue one of the best arts and learning facilities in the country.