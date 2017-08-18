Colston’s students have again done very well in their Sixth Form studies and have secured impressive A Level and BTEC results. While the headline figures make great reading, every individual grade has been hard fought for and the students deserve huge congratulations for all their hard work over the two year courses. 38% of A Levels were awarded at grades A*/A, 71% of A Levels at grades A*/B and the pass rate was 100%. 22% of students achieved AAA or better and 42% ABB or better.

The majority of Colston’s students have secured places on their first or second choice university courses and, importantly, through the innovative Future Leaders employability programme and via their study for Extended Project Qualifications, they will be in strong positions to make the most of their next steps.

Indeed, a number of high-performing students have decided to follow higher level apprenticeships and the school is delighted that Colstonians will be joining Rolls Royce, Dyson and Grant Thornton.

Among a great number of success stories, with students securing places on a range of courses at Russell Group universities, both the former head girl and head boy are going to study Chemical Engineering. Francesca James achieved four A* grades in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Further Mathematics and is headed to Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge while Harvey Morgan is going to the University of Nottingham.

Jeremy McCullough, Headmaster, said “While it is inevitable that some of the headlines will be grabbed by the very high scoring candidates, we take great pleasure in each student’s grades being the best that they can be for that individual. It is also very important to us that these young people will have learned so much more at school than how to pass exams. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

